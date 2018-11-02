Kashmir Hill: Do Your Smart Devices Know Too Much?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Unintended Consequences.

About Kashmir Hill's TED Talk

When Kashmir Hill filled her home with smart devices, she knew they would collect massive amounts of her personal information. She wanted to understand: what's the ultimate cost of that data mining?

About Kashmir Hill

Kashmir Hill is a journalist who writes about technology and privacy for the Special Project Desk at Gizmodo Media Group.

In her approach to writing about privacy, she has created her own smart home, built a fake business, lived on bitcoin, and written in only caps for a week.

Through these projects, Kashmir explores the dark side of technology—and what we can do about it.

