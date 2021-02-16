© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Oklahoma Headlines
Ethics Commission Executive Director Lee Anne Bruce Boone discusses constitutional questions about regulating AI-generated political messaging at a monthly meeting on September 10, 2026, at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
Politics and Government
Oklahoma Ethics Commission inches toward disclosure rules around AI political messaging
Lionel Ramos
The Oklahoma Ethics Commission is inching closer to rules regulating the use of AI-generated political messaging. At a meeting on Thursday, they discussed the route they'll likely take to get it done.
A hallway inside the Clinton Regional Hospital, which closed in 2022. The healthcare provider is now receiving federal support to convert to a rural emergency hospital.
Jillian Taylor
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
Health
Feds propose Medicare reimbursement cuts for same-day care. Oklahoma doctors say it will endanger patients
Sierra Pfeifer, OPMX
The School of Choctaw Language is actively working to preserve and protect Chahta anumpa, or the Choctaw language. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton says a new resource for language learners is an app created in partnership with Rosetta Stone.
School of Choctaw Language
/
Facebook
Indigenous News
Choctaw Nation celebrates the launch of new language app, Rosetta Stone partnership
Sarah Liese, OPMX
ACLU of Oklahoma Legal Director Megan Lambert addresses members of the press following opening arguments of its lawsuit against House Bill 1775 on Dec. 4, 2023.
Beth Wallis
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
Education
Federal appeals court rules full House Bill 1775 enforcement can move forward while lawsuit continues
Beth Wallis, StateImpact Oklahoma
Weekend Blues Buddy Guy giveaway!
Enter for your chance to win two tickets to see Buddy Guy in Tulsa on September 18!
Enter drawing
Email Newsletters Sign Up Now
The Latest from NPR News
Got an idea for a story?
Send it in here!
More Oklahoma News
More from NPR