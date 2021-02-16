Oklahoma Headlines
The Oklahoma Ethics Commission is inching closer to rules regulating the use of AI-generated political messaging. At a meeting on Thursday, they discussed the route they'll likely take to get it done.
Enter for your chance to win two tickets to see Buddy Guy in Tulsa on September 18!
The Latest from NPR News
-
Actor Tatyana Ali says her healing journey after a traumatic childbirth has inspired her advocacy for Black maternal health, including support for midwives, doulas and other birth workers.
-
NPRs Ayesha Rascoe talks to The Roanoke Raven, a local Virginia "superhero" who highlights the work of nonprofits at events and in social media videos.
-
As Star Trek celebrates its 60th birthday, the long-running franchise is also grappling with the challenges of timing and technology. "Its audience is aging," says Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount.
-
Indonesian rescuers said about 130 passengers and crew are missing after a ferry carrying more than 240 people sank in bad weather in the Java Sea on Sunday.
More Oklahoma News
-
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has approved application of a 2021 law limiting what public schools and higher education institutions can teach in Oklahoma.
-
Most public school leaders want nothing to do with vouchers. Some organizations are working hard to convince them to participate in a new federal tax credit program or risk being left behind.
-
On the Scene w/Brett Fieldcamp, Sept. 10, 2026
-
Last week, the Oklahoma City Housing Authority was awarded federal grant money to revitalize its oldest public housing development.
More from NPR
-
A young Canadian mother shares her memories of being an ISIS bride, and her harrowing escape from the extremist group.
-
The Canadian singer opened up her 16-show residency in Paris at the Plenitude Arena. The entire series is sold out.
-
On September 11, 2001 Lori Guadagno lost her brother on flight United 93. 25 years later, the crash site is a place where she feels a sense of connection that she can't find anywhere else.
-
Nazira Haji Zada, a lawful permanent resident, conceded to being an "alien terrorist." It marks the first case in the Alien Terrorist Removal Court.
-
That's a quote from former rugby star Gareth Thomas, who is HIV positive. At the International AIDS Conference in Rio this year, he spoke out about the isolation and discrimination tied to the virus.
-
Manhattan's Trinity Church marked the 25th anniversary of 9/11 with a concert featuring a new cathedral-sized pipe organ, replacing the hundred-year-old instrument damaged in the attacks.