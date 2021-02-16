Bessie Coleman portrait ©Scurlock Studio Records, Archives Center, National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution. Edith Kanakaʻole portrait ©franco salmoiraghi. Eleanor Roosevelt portrait ©Yousuf Karsh
/
Provided
Maria Tallchief will accompany George Washington in wallets, pockets, piggy banks, cashier drawers and while being flipped in the air. Tallchief is one of the five women chosen for the 2023 honorees for the American Women Quarters Program.
The Latest from NPR News
-
The country's defense minister cites both the Russia-Ukraine war and China for accelerating the rearming of fighter jets and warships.
-
The Jayhawks break a 59-year-old record in staging the greatest comeback in NCAA title game history.
-
The development lending institution urges governments to lift restrictions on trade and services and to end fossil fuel subsidies to encourage adoption of more green energy technologies.
-
Federal health officials are convening with outside advisers April 6 to talk about a vaccine plan, whether that's another booster in the fall, an omicron shot or one that targets more than one strain.
More Local
-
KGOU managing editor Logan Layden discusses the important role women play in the history of Oklahoma with the editors of This Land is Herland, Sarah Eppler Janda and Patricia Loughlin.
-
Oklahoma legislators tasked with oversight of state fiscal transparency had some tough questions for the director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, focusing on financial accountability and customer service at state parks.
More from NPR
-
A roundup of key developments and the latest in-depth coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants to expedite the vote to get the money approved by Congress before the Easter break.
-
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday made it easier to sue police and prosecutors for malicious prosecution. But the decision still leaves in place other barriers to such lawsuits.
-
More than four years after Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people at a Florida high school, the sentencing phase of his trial began Monday. He's pleaded guilty. A jury will decide if he gets the death penalty.
-
The story of Chris Smalls is one of the biggest underdog victories in modern corporate history. Fired two years ago, he has now organized Amazon's very first unionized warehouse in America.
-
Patients with chronic pain and doctors have long raised concerns about the CDC's opioid prescribing guidelines. The agency has drafted a new version, but some worry it doesn't protect patients enough.
-
Once war began in Ukraine, COVID ceased being the top-level medical concern. NPR's Scott Detrow spent 24 hours with a doctor doing everything he can to help with a whole new overwhelming crisis.
-
There's concern that the U.S. push to send more natural gas to Europe will come at a cost to the climate. But experts say the Ukraine crisis may actually invigorate efforts around sustainable energy.