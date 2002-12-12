© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-memorial-pool.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Smallpox

By Michele Norris,
Richard Knox
Published December 12, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

Host Michele Norris talks to NPR's Richard Knox about today's announcement about the smallpox vaccine. After months of debate, President Bush today announced the first part of his plan to protect Americans against a smallpox attack. Even though the administration has yet to say how likely such an attack may be, there are fears that a few leftover vials of smallpox, stored in Russia and the US, may have fallen into the wrong hands. Based on that assumption, the President is now calling for the vaccination of about a million people, starting early next year.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Michele Norris
See stories by Michele Norris
Richard Knox
Since he joined NPR in 2000, Knox has covered a broad range of issues and events in public health, medicine, and science. His reports can be heard on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Talk of the Nation, and newscasts.
See stories by Richard Knox
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.