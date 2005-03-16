© 2022 KGOU
Teens and Religion

Published March 16, 2005 at 11:00 PM CST

Teenagers test their bodies, their minds, and their spiritual sides. A new book reports that a majority of teens say religion plays an important role in their lives, though few can articulate just what it is they believe. We discuss teens and religion.

Guests:

Christian Smith, author, Soul Searching: The Religious and Spiritual Lives of American Teenagers; professor of sociology and associate chair of Sociology at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Rev. Robbins Sims, pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Auburn, Ala.

Marvin Berkowitz, Sanford N. McDonnell Professor of Character Education at University of Missouri - St. Louis

