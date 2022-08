Photographer Sam Fentress sees signs.

For more than 20 years, he has been shooting religious-themed, hand-crafted signs — from church billboards to biblical quotations in salon windows.

He joins Farai Chideya to discuss his new book, Bible Road: Signs of Faith in the American Landscape and the deep well of spirituality in African-American communities.

