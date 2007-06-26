© 2022 KGOU
A Report Card on the Shifting Goals in Iraq

Published June 26, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

What would a report card on Iraq look like? Washington Post correspondent Thomas Ricks returned to Iraq in late May and offers a progress report on expectations and morale in Iraq. He also provides insight on the shifting goals in the war.

Guests:

Thomas Ricks, a military reporter for the Washington Post and author of the book Fiasco

Retired Maj. Gen. Mike Davidson, former assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

