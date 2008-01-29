Punk Legends Form Rock Band Carbon/Silicon

Old friends Mick Jones, former lead guitarist of The Clash, and Tony James, once of the Billy Idol-fronted Generation X, have teamed up in a band called Carbon/Silicon.

Carbon/Silicon isn't yet as well known as the bands the two co-founders came from, or even the bands the other band members once played in. Leo Williams played bass with Jones in Big Audio Dynamite, and Dominic Greensmith was the drummer for British rock group Reef. But the group's approach to the internet has gained them widespread popularity.

James and Jones began making their songs available on their web site as free downloads in the summer of 2004, and encouraged their fans to record them when they played live and pass those around as well. They've just put out their first full length CD, called The Last Post, but they pledge to keep giving songs away on the internet as well.

