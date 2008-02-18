© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Politics of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez

Published February 18, 2008 at 9:00 AM CST

Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez angers and annoys a lot of people with his confrontational style. He often attacks the United States in general, and President Bush in particular. Author Bart Jones talks about his new biography on Hugo Chavez entitled, Hugo! and examines the politics of the controversial Venezuelan leader.

Guests:

Bart Jones, author of Hugo!: The Hugo Chavez Story from Mud Hut to Perpetual Revolution

Fernando Coronil, author of The Magical State, a book about the democratic history of Venezuela

James Early, director of Cultural Heritage Policy, Smithsonian Institution

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.