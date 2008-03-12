© 2022 KGOU
SXSW 2008: Three Artists to Watch

By Renee Montagne,
Stephen Thompson
Published March 12, 2008 at 2:25 PM CDT

This week, the South by Southwest music festival brings more than 1,700 bands to Austin, Texas, for a weekend that's all about volume in more ways than one. Narrowing down the seemingly limitless options isn't easy, but here are three acts likely to win some new fans in the coming days.

Bon Iver
Cover for Let My People Go
Bulat (200)
Renee Montagne
Stephen Thompson
