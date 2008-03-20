© 2022 KGOU
Adam Green, at 'Sixes & Sevens'

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published March 20, 2008 at 9:58 AM CDT

Before breaking off to pursue a solo career in 2002, singer-songwriter Adam Green was, with Kimya Dawson, part of the New York-based folk group The Moldy Peaches — a band that Ellen Page, star of the Oscar-winning movie Juno thought her character seemed likely be a fan of.

In response, Green and Dawson reunited to record the hit "Anyone Else But You" for the film's soundtrack — which was for a time the No. 1 album in America.

Now Green has released Sixes & Sevens, his fifth solo album. Fresh Air's rock critic has a review.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
