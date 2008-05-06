Hayes Carll, Finding 'Trouble' Where He Can

Fresh Air music critic Ken Tucker reviews Trouble in Mind, the new album from country singer Hayes Carll. The 32-year-old Texan says his music is inspired by Beat poetry, Bob Dylan and singer-songwriter Townes Van Zant.

Carll began his career playing in bars in Crystal Beach, Texas. Six nights a week for four years, Carll played to demanding, difficult crowds, what he called "an initiation into becoming a performer."

Trouble in Mind is Carll's third album. Carl says he spent a month recording the most recent album. He is currently on tour promoting it.

