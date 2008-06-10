Lewis Black, Minus the Expletives, on God, Religion

/ /

Grammy Award-winning stand-up comedian, author, playwright and actor Lewis Black is not — as anyone who has seen his routines on Comedy Central and elsewhere might guess — a big fan of organized religion. But he does believe in God — or, at least, that there is something out there.

"I'm not sure it will make sense," Black says, "but I do know there has got to be something out there — and I am calling it glue."

In a conversation with Neal Conan, Black discusses his take on various religions and his spiritual quest, which he chronicles in his latest book, Me of Little Faith.

The usually foul-mouthed comedian — who abstained from cursing during this interview — says he finds a lot of similarities between comedy and religion.

"They both take place on the weekends, and both of them have a certain call and response. And I think laughter, in the end, provides a comfort for people," he says.

