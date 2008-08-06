© 2022 KGOU
Mike Chinoy On How North Korea Went Nuclear

Fresh Air
Published August 6, 2008 at 10:14 AM CDT
Mike Chinoy is a senior fellow for the Pacific Council.
Journalist Mike Chinoy, author of Meltdown: The Inside Story of the North Korean Nuclear Crisis, discusses North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and America's attempts to stop their program.

Chinoy was CNN's senior Asia correspondent, reporting in the region for over two decades. In 1999, he wrote the book China Live. He is presently a visiting professor at the Annenberg School of Journalism at the University of Southern California.

