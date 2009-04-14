© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'American Idol' Clarkson Releases Fourth Album

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published April 14, 2009 at 10:06 AM CDT
<em>American Idol</em> winner Kelly Clarkson, seen here performing in March 2009, recently released her fourth album, <em>All I Ever Wanted</em>.
Johannes Simon
/
Getty Images
<em>American Idol</em> winner Kelly Clarkson, seen here performing in March 2009, recently released her fourth album, <em>All I Ever Wanted</em>.

All I Ever Wanted, the fourth album of American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, debuted at number one on the Billboard albums sales chart in March 2009.

Clarkson was named the winner of American Idol in 2002 at the end of the series' first season. She released her debut album, Thankful, in 2003; her second album, Breakaway, in 2004; and her third album, My December, in 2007. Clarkson's popular singles include "Since U Been Gone," "Behind These Hazel Eyes" and "Because of You."

Rock critic Ken Tucker has a review of All I Ever Wanted.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
See stories by Ken Tucker
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.