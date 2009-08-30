The Low Anthem: Shimmering Americana

On its sophomore album, The Low Anthem introduces Oh My God, Charlie Darwin with a guitar strumming gently under a falsetto voice. It then echoes to a shimmer. It's a sound Uncut Magazine called "hymnal purity."

The Low Anthem is a trio of recently graduated Ivy Leaguers. The band's songwriting and sound is a sort of updated version of American folk and roots music, featuring everything from Appalachian ballads to full-throated bluesy stomps.

In this interview with Guy Raz, the band explains the significance of Charles Darwin in its songwriting and performs a song from the new album.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.