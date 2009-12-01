© 2022 KGOU
Songs Of Survival And Reflection: 'At The Cut'

Fresh Air
Published December 1, 2009 at 11:00 AM CST

At the age of 18, singer/songwriter Vic Chesnutt was in a car accident that changed his life. He became paraplegic, but also began to invest more time in his music. Michael Stipe of R.E.M. discovered Chesnutt playing at a club in Athens, Ga. and went on to produce Chesnutt's first two albums, Little and West of Rome.

After a PBS documentary broadcast his story, celebrated musicians — including Nanci Griffith, Garbage, Madonna and Sparklehorse — came together to record a tribute album in 1996 entitled Sweet Relief II: Gravity of the Situation.

Chesnutt has recorded over fifteen albums and is known for his "Southern Gothic" storytelling style. He's collaborated with several artists, from the blues fusion band Widespread Panic to alt-country group Lambchop to — most recently — Guy Picciotto, of the band Fugazi.

Chesnutt and Picciotto join host Terry Gross to discuss their latest album together, At The Cut. Chesnutt also spoke about learning (and re-learning) the guitar, his health situation and flirting with death.

Click here to read the full transcript.

