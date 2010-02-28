© 2022 KGOU
Chopin With A Polish Touch

By Tom Huizenga
Published February 28, 2010 at 3:00 PM CST

Almost every classical pianist loves Chopin. But Polish pianists have a special bond with the music of their compatriot, whether they're tossing off a jaunty Mazurka or navigating a serious Sonata. To mark the bicentennial of the composer's birth, NPR Music's Tom Huizenga and Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz discuss the appeal of Chopin's music and spin a few great Chopin recordings by Polish pianists from 1917 up to the present.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
