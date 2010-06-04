© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Sacred, Profane And Placid: New Classical CDs

By Tom Huizenga
Published June 4, 2010 at 3:00 PM CDT
New York Polyphony's new CD, <em>Tudor City</em>, mixes music from Britain's Tudor era with new compositions.
New York Polyphony's new CD, <em>Tudor City</em>, mixes music from Britain's Tudor era with new compositions.

Now that we're comfortably ensconced in the age of downloads and podcasts, the blockbuster classical record labels aren't as important as they once were. Here, NPR Music's Tom Huizenga and Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz spin a wide variety of music on independent labels.

From the beauty of four voices interlaced in a reverberant cathedral to the pent-up angst of a Cold War-era symphony to the chilled-out, wide-open spaces of a piano trio in slow motion, the little labels are releasing some of the most exciting classical music these days.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Cover for Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 7
1 of 5  — Cover for Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 7
/
Cover for Tudor City
2 of 5  — Cover for Tudor City
/
Cover for Morton Feldman: Trio
3 of 5  — Cover for Morton Feldman: Trio
/
CPE Bach Album
4 of 5  — CPE Bach Album
/
Cover for Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Le Carnaval Romain
5 of 5  — Cover for Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique; Le Carnaval Romain
/

Tags

NPR NewsTop Stories
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
See stories by Tom Huizenga
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.