The Sacred, Profane And Placid: New Classical CDs

Now that we're comfortably ensconced in the age of downloads and podcasts, the blockbuster classical record labels aren't as important as they once were. Here, NPR Music's Tom Huizenga and Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz spin a wide variety of music on independent labels.

From the beauty of four voices interlaced in a reverberant cathedral to the pent-up angst of a Cold War-era symphony to the chilled-out, wide-open spaces of a piano trio in slow motion, the little labels are releasing some of the most exciting classical music these days.

