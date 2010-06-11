© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jeff Beck's Guitar Sings And Shreds

By NPR Staff
Published June 11, 2010 at 1:38 PM CDT

Guitarist Jeff Beck expands on his virtuoso technique with his first album in seven years, Emotion and Commotion. Through an assortment of classic covers, unlikely interpretations and original cuts, Beck explores new sonic territory on the guitar while showcasing his innovative and ever-changing style.

Jeff Beck rose to fame with The Yardbirds during the British Invasion, then went on to enjoy a long and successful solo career. Along the way, he's won five Grammys and earned a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The guitar playing on Emotion and Commotion evokes new voices from the instrument. In "Elegy for Dunkirk," Beck uses his electric guitar to duet with opera singer Olivia Safe, and at moments the two are indistinguishable. Using harmonics and whammy bars, he pushes the boundaries of his own technical prowess, as well as the physical capabilities of his instrument.

"I try to become a singer," Beck says. "The guitar has always been abused with distortion units and funny sorts of effects, but when you don't do that and just let the genuine sound come through, there's a whole magic there."

Jeff Beck decided on orchestral backing for most of the album. Interpretations of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "Nessun Dorma," as well as a Jeff Buckley-inspired "Corpus Christi Carol," showcase a lighter, more nuanced side of the legendary guitarist. The rich string and brass arrangements provide unlikely but satisfyingly epic accompaniment for Beck's melodic guitar lines.

Of course, Emotion and Commotion rocks out, too: English soul singer Joss Stone lends her vocals to a bombastic version of Screamin' Jay Hawkins' "I Put a Spell on You."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.