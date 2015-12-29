Trump Goes Off On N.H. Newspaper After It Denounces Him

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Donald Trump is fighting the media and, not for the first time, it's conservative media. The historically conservative union leader of New Hampshire denounced Trump. An editorial says Trump's presidential campaign, quote, "insults New Hampshire voters' intelligence." The publisher went on to call to Trump a crude blowhard with no clear political philosophy. Trump's reply was clear enough. He says the paper is failing and that the publisher is a loser. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.