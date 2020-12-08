Fotos Y Recuerdos: The Legacy Of Selena

More than 25 years ago, Selena Quintanilla’s music captivated listeners all around the world.

Known simply as Selena, the Tejano singer became a star after hits like “Como La Flor”’ before winning a Grammy in 1994. She broke ground for Latin music genres in the US and signaled to Latinx communities the possibility of an “American Dream.”

But in 1995, she was shot and killed at nearly 24 years old. Her life was portrayed in film by Jennifer Lopez in 1997, which helped cement the real-life Selena as a music icon.

She remains beloved by her fans and inspires current superstars like Cardi B.

And with the release of a Netflix series about her life, many are eager to revisit her legacy or learn about her for the first time.

But how does the portrayal of one of music’s biggest icons compare to the real-life person? While some viewers love the show for itsLatinx cast and characters, the show has also been panned by critics for de-centering Selena from the plot.

Let’s begin with Selena’s character. We hardly see her. She’s kind of quiet, her smile a bit meek, usually in the background. This was the antithesis of Selena. The whole reason we are still enamored w her a quarter century later is bc of her ferocious, big spirited personality.

— Maria Elena Garcia (@NopalitaMami) December 6, 2020

Watch Selena perform her breakout hit “Como La Flor” at the Houston Astrodome in 1995 below.

We’re talking about her legacy and the new Netflix show about her life.

