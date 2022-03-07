© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
Massachusetts start-up aims to find a new life for electric vehicle batteries

Published March 7, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST
Mechanical engineers Angel Rivera and Kalina Yang work on tests of full scale elements of iron-air batteries. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)
Mechanical engineers Angel Rivera and Kalina Yang work on tests of full scale elements of iron-air batteries. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

The switch to electric vehicles is accelerating worldwide. But there’s a problem down the road: All those electric vehicles are powered by batteries, and when they come to the end of their life cycles, they could end up as toxic waste.

But a Massachusetts company has a unique solution: turning lithium-ion batteries into longer-lasting, cheaper, and less-polluting energy cells.

Bruce Gellerman of WBUR reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

