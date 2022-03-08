Berlin food truck has a delicious way of dealing with invasive species

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Invasive species can do a lot of damage, and they can be tricky to get rid of. A food truck in Berlin called Holycrab! has a solution. Its slogan - if you can't beat them, eat them. The chefs started out serving Louisiana crawfish. It's an invasive species in Berlin, but with some Cajun spices - delicious. Their menu now includes things like carp sandwiches, Nile geese and raccoon steak. Don't you wish you can solve more problems just by eating them? It's MORNING EDITION.