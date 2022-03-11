© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A look at Russia's military as war in Ukraine continues

Published March 11, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST

Russia appears to be broadening its military campaign in Ukraine, carrying out airstrikes on targets in the western part of the country. And Russian forces are continuing to move toward the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Retired Brig. Gen. Kevin Ryan, who’s a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center, discusses Russia’s military capabilities and how the war in Ukraine is unfolding.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.