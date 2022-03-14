Kansas conservatives push for 'curriculum transparency' in schools

Kansas is one of at least 20 states considering Parents Bill of Rights laws. The measures call for school districts to post materials online, including lesson plans and information about guest speakers. The bills would also prohibit the teaching of certain “divisive concepts” such as white privilege or gender identity.

Suzanne Perez of the Kansas News Service reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.