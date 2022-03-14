© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rising prices at the pump put spotlight on California's 'mystery gasoline surcharge'

Published March 14, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT
A motorist pumps gasoline at a Mobil gas station following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 25, 2022. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
A motorist pumps gasoline at a Mobil gas station following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in West Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 25, 2022. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Energy markets have been turbulent in recent weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Drivers have been feeling the pain at the pump.

The average price of regular gas in the U.S. is always higher in California because of added local taxes, environmental fees and something that Severin Borenstein, professor at the Haas School of Business at the University of California Berkeley, calls the “mystery gasoline surcharge.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.