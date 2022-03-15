Two years into the pandemic, where are we headed next?

It was just over two years ago that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Since then, the world’s lost more than 6 million people to the virus. Close to a million of those dead lived in the U.S.

But lives have also been saved. More than 5 billion vaccines have been distributed across the globe. And about 65 percent of the world’s population have received at least one dose. That’s according to the scientific publicationOur World in Data.

And while many Americans are moving past the latest surge of the Omicron variant, the virus is still spreading rapidly in other places.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Officer to the President.

We speak to himabout the current state of the pandemic – and what could happen next.

