A lead sarcophagus is found during fire restoration Notre Dame Cathedral

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is still being reconstructed after a devastating fire in 2019. In the process, archaeologists have made a fascinating find - a lead sarcophagus. They believe it could date back to the 14th century. Researchers don't know who's inside quite yet, but they were probably someone important at the time, likely a senior dignitary. It makes me wonder what other secrets lie beneath the cathedral waiting to be discovered.