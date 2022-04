Russia is one of the world’s largest suppliers of nickel, and prices soared after the invasion of Ukraine. The London Metal Exchange recently stopped trading in nickel for days and then had a rocky reopening this week.

Bloomberg News senior editor Mike Regan discusses the volatility in the market and its broader implications.

