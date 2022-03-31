A house in England triggers a debate because of its sculpture

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A sculpture in Oxford, England, triggered debate. It looks like a 25-foot-long great white shark leaped in the air and is plunging through the roof of a house. Magnus Hanson-Heine says his father installed this as an anti-war protest. He refused to get permission, saying the city had no right to stop him. But at last, the city council got control. Since they couldn't tear it down, they declared it a historic landmark. The owner is furious.

