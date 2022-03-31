Kentucky hotel offers amenities for those traveling with their houseplants

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. All right, here's a new one. A hotel in Kentucky is offering amenities for those traveling with their houseplants. Starting next week, Lexington's Elwood will offer what it calls the world's first plant-friendly hotel experience. Plant parents can bring their leafy companions in a suite selected for plant-friendly natural light, and they can keep growing their family by leaving with a complimentary potted succulent. So now you can vacay with your pets, your plants. Why not just take your couch with you, too? It's MORNING EDITION.