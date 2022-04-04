© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
'Sesame Street' is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood

Published April 4, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

"Sesame Street" is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood. Ameera debuts on the show "Ahlan Simsim." That's an Arabic-language "Sesame Street" series for children in the Middle East and North Africa. Ameera is apparently a really cool girl. She's 8 years old, passionate about science and basketball. She's meant to reach kids who are displaced because of conflict. She uses a wheelchair because of a spinal cord injury. The theme of the new season is kindness.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

