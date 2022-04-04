RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

"Sesame Street" is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood. Ameera debuts on the show "Ahlan Simsim." That's an Arabic-language "Sesame Street" series for children in the Middle East and North Africa. Ameera is apparently a really cool girl. She's 8 years old, passionate about science and basketball. She's meant to reach kids who are displaced because of conflict. She uses a wheelchair because of a spinal cord injury. The theme of the new season is kindness.

