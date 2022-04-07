1A Remaking America: The fight for abortion access

Texas’ new law restricting abortion is being felt beyond its borders. In neighboring Oklahoma, the governor says he’s ready to approve a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony — punishable by up to 10 years in prison. And in Idaho, Gov. Brad Little signed a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Overall, 529 restrictive abortion measures have been introduced in 41 states this year, according to the Guttmacher Institute which supports abortion rights.

But states like Colorado are bracing themselves to become abortion safe havens. This week, the state legislature there signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which solidifies the state’s abortion laws.

We take a look at how two states are handling the question of abortion access and what the state of abortion law nationally could mean for you.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country, including KUNC, NPR for Northern Colorado, and Louisville Public Media. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

