2 projects revive Selena's music for new generations

By A Martínez,
Taylor Haney
Published April 7, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT
NPR's A Martínez talks to Maria Garcia, creator and host of the podcast Anything for Selena, about two projects — a new album set for release this month and, starting today, a return to theaters for the Jennifer Lopez-starring biopic Selena -- that will keep Selena's music alive for new generations.

"People talk all the time about how she was poised to become a mainstream American pop star," Garcia, who grew up on the border of the U.S. and Mexico and went back and forth frequently as a child, says. "Let me tell you for me, for my community, she was already mainstream."

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Taylor Haney
