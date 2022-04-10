© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Macron and Le Pen head to a runoff in France's presidential election

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published April 10, 2022 at 1:53 AM CDT
A person takes ballots before voting for the first round of the French presidential election, on Sunday in Le Touquet, northern France.
Thibault Camus
/
AP
A person takes ballots before voting for the first round of the French presidential election, on Sunday in Le Touquet, northern France.

Updated April 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM ET

Out of a field of 12, two candidates came out on top in the first round of the French presidential election.

President Emmanuel Macron and the far right's Marine Le Pen won Sunday's vote and will face off in the April 24 runoff.

It's a repeat of the results five years ago.

But this time, Le Pen has a much higher percentage with 23.3% of the vote, according to exit polls. Macron has 28.1%.

Several of the defeated candidates have urged their supporters not to vote for Le Pen, saying it would throw France into chaos.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR NewsTop Stories
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.