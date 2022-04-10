Macron and Le Pen head to a runoff in France's presidential election

Updated April 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM ET

Out of a field of 12, two candidates came out on top in the first round of the French presidential election.

President Emmanuel Macron and the far right's Marine Le Pen won Sunday's vote and will face off in the April 24 runoff.

It's a repeat of the results five years ago.

But this time, Le Pen has a much higher percentage with 23.3% of the vote, according to exit polls. Macron has 28.1%.

Several of the defeated candidates have urged their supporters not to vote for Le Pen, saying it would throw France into chaos.

