How high-ethanol gas sales will impact gas prices, the environment and agriculture

President Biden visits Iowa on Tuesday to announce his administration’s latest effort to tackle rising gas prices: allowing the sale of high-ethanol gas during summer months.

A federal rule currently forbids selling gasoline with a higher percentage of ethanol during hotter months because of concerns about pollution, including smog.

Robert Brown, director of the Bioeconomy Institute at Iowa State University, explains what the change could mean.

