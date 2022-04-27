© 2022 KGOU
Chicago Reader to become a non-profit

Published April 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT

Employees of a beloved alt-weekly in Chicago are celebrating the end of a months-long fight with management that had threatened to put them out of business.

The Chicago Reader had planned to become a nonprofit organization to shore up its finances, but members of the management held up that process after editors ordered a fact-check of an opinion piece written by the paper’s co-owner, Len Goodman.

That is, until Tuesday when Goodman and three board members announced they would step aside.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Philip Montoro, music editor of the Chicago Reader.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

