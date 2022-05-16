Buffalo mourns the 10 people killed in racist attack at the grocery store

On Tuesday, President Biden will visit Buffalo, New York, where a gunman shot 13 people in a grocery store on Saturday.

Eleven of the 13 people shot, including all 10 who died, are Black.

The suspect, who is white, allegedly published a racist screed online before the attack.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with the Rev. Charles H. Walker II, senior pastor of Mt. Hope Community Church.

