After boarding schools report, one Indigenous historian wants victims' stories told

After the release of the Department of the Interior’s report on the abuse at Native American boarding schools, Indigenous people want to see the creation of a Truth and Healing Commission.

Janine Pease, a research historian and Board Chairman of the Crow Language Consortium, says it’s essential to tell the names and stories of victims and survivors.

