After boarding schools report, one Indigenous historian wants victims' stories told

Published May 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT
A photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)
A photograph archived at the Center for Southwest Research at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a group of Indigenous students who attended the Ramona Industrial School in Santa Fe. (Susan Montoya Bryan/AP)

After the release of the Department of the Interior’s report on the abuse at Native American boarding schools, Indigenous people want to see the creation of a Truth and Healing Commission.

Janine Pease, a research historian and  Board Chairman of the Crow Language Consortium, says it’s essential to tell the names and stories of victims and survivors.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

