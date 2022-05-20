Family sues Tik Tok after 10-year-old girl dies taking the 'blackout challenge'

A Pennsylvania mother is suing TikTok after her 10-year-old-daughter died doing what social media is calling ‘the blackout challenge,’ encouraging viewers to hold their breath until they pass out.

Tawainna Anderson found her 10-year-old daughter Nylah unconscious in her bedroom in early December, and the child died in pediatric intensive care five days later.

The wrongful death suit targets the algorithm that sends specific videos to users’ feeds, charging that Nylah and other young people are bombarded with dangerous videos.

Here & Now social media correspondent Femi Oke, who hosts The Stream on Al Jazeera, joins host Peter O’Dowd to talk about the case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.