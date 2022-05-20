How making music helps these teens get through tough times

In recent weeks, we’ve been exploring how teens are finding ways to thrive.

Two students from Northeast Early College high school, in Denver, Colorado, discuss how making music has helped them through some tough times in the COVID-19 pandemic. Sophomore Lauren Macario-Francisco and Senior Devonte Parker are the latest contributors to our series on teen joy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.