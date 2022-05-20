© 2022 KGOU
How making music helps these teens get through tough times

Published May 20, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT
Senior Devonte Parker (left) and sophomore Lauren Macario-Francisco (right) find joy in making music. (Courtesy)
In recent weeks, we’ve been exploring how teens are finding ways to thrive.

Two students from Northeast Early College high school, in Denver, Colorado, discuss how making music has helped them through some tough times in the COVID-19 pandemic. Sophomore Lauren Macario-Francisco and Senior Devonte Parker are the latest contributors to our series on teen joy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

