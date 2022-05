Mortgage interest rates are spiking as housing demand outstrips supply and the Federal Reserve tries to tamp down inflation. That’s driving more buyers to adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.