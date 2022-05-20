© 2022 KGOU
'This is Us' and more beloved TV takes a bow, with new shows on the horizon

Published May 20, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT

Acclaimed ‘This is Us’ wraps up six seasons of tearjerking drama this Tuesday, along with other favorites like “Black-Ish,” Grace and Frankie,” and “Better Call Saul.”

But May has also brought a new crop of quality TV. We discuss it all with NPR’s Eric Deggans.

New shows to look out for from Eric Deggans

Candy

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

