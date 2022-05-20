'This is Us' and more beloved TV takes a bow, with new shows on the horizon
Acclaimed ‘This is Us’ wraps up six seasons of tearjerking drama this Tuesday, along with other favorites like “Black-Ish,” Grace and Frankie,” and “Better Call Saul.”
But May has also brought a new crop of quality TV. We discuss it all with NPR’s Eric Deggans.
New shows to look out for from Eric Deggans
“Candy”
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”
