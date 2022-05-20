© 2022 KGOU
U.S. doctor helps to treat traumatized Ukrainians

Published May 20, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
Ukrainian children process the trauma of war through drawing pictures of their experiences. (Courtesy)
Ukrainian children process the trauma of war through drawing pictures of their experiences. (Courtesy)

War causes intense trauma. Ukrainians are feeling the impact of that right now, and one American doctor decided to help.

Dr. James Gordon just returned from a trip to the war-torn country and talks with Lisa Mullins about what he saw. He founded the Center for Mind-Body Medicine and wrote the book “Transforming Trauma: The Path to Hope and Healing.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

