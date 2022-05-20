U.S. doctor helps to treat traumatized Ukrainians

War causes intense trauma. Ukrainians are feeling the impact of that right now, and one American doctor decided to help.

Dr. James Gordon just returned from a trip to the war-torn country and talks with Lisa Mullins about what he saw. He founded the Center for Mind-Body Medicine and wrote the book “Transforming Trauma: The Path to Hope and Healing.”

