Ukrainian teen settles into life in Massachusetts after fleeing her home country

For the full story, click here.

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Svitlana Pokliatska and her family fled to the U.S. They have settled down for the moment in Massachusetts, making them one of very few Ukrainian families that has managed to enter America.

Host Lisa Mullins met Svitlana to learn more about her life here and what she hopes for the future.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.