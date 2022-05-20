© 2022 KGOU
Week in politics: Buffalo shooting fallout, scramble for baby formula

Published May 20, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT

USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers and Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane join Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Lisa Mullins in discussing the week in politics, including political fallout from last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and the latest on Pennsylvania’s still unsettled GOP Senate primary.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

