Week in politics: Buffalo shooting fallout, scramble for baby formula

USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers and Washington Post congressional reporter Paul Kane join Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Lisa Mullins in discussing the week in politics, including political fallout from last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and the latest on Pennsylvania’s still unsettled GOP Senate primary.

