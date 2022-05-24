Photos: Mourners gather at memorials in Uvalde

Updated May 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM ET

The city of Uvalde has set up memorials at Robb Elementary School and in Uvalde Town Square. People visit to pay their respects and mourn the 21 lives lost after Tuesday's tragic mass shooting.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/ Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>May 26:</strong> Mourners visit a memorial for a victims of Tuesday's mass shooting at an elementary school, in City of Uvalde Town Square.

/ Eric Thayer/Getty Images / Eric Thayer/Getty Images <strong>May 26:</strong> People embrace at a memorial in the town square for victims of Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

/ Patricia Lim/KUT / Patricia Lim/KUT <strong>May 26:</strong> Community members walking towards the memorial at Robb Elementary School.

/ Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>May 26:</strong> People visit memorials for victims of Tuesday's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, in City of Uvalde Town Square.

/ Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images / Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 26:</strong> People arrive to drop off flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Robb Elementary School.

CHANDAN KHANNA / Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images / Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 27:</strong> A makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

/ Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>May 26:</strong> People visit memorials for victims of Tuesday's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, in City of Uvalde Town Square.

/ Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images / Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 26:</strong> A woman brings flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas.

/ Patricia Lim/KUT / Patricia Lim/KUT <strong>May 26:</strong> Community members mourning at Primer Iglesia Bautista as Pastor Julian Moreno, grandparent of one of the identified killed victim at the Robb Elementary School shooting preaches.

Patricia Lim / KUT / KUT <strong>May 25:</strong> Community members pray together at a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

Eric Thayer / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images <strong>May 25:</strong> Residents of Uvalde, Texas, attend a vigil for victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting Tuesday.

Patricia Lim / KUT / KUT <strong>May 25:</strong> Community members attend a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images <strong>May 25:</strong> Mourners pray after a vigil to honor the victims of a mass shooting at Uvalde, Texas' Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

Patricia Lim / KUT / KUT <strong>May 25:</strong> Community members mourn at a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

Patricia Lim / KUT / KUT <strong>May 25:</strong> Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for the 19 students and two adults killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

Patricia Lim / KUT / KUT <strong>May 25</strong>: Two community members hold hands during Mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas.

Joshua Lott / The Washington Post via Getty Images / The Washington Post via Getty Images <strong>May 25:</strong> People attend a prayer vigil for the Robb Elementary School students and teachers killed in a mass shooting Tuesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 25:</strong> Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to the media after interrupting a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas.

Yasin Ozturk / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images <strong>May 25:</strong> Flowers are placed on a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty Images / Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images <strong>May 24:</strong> Members of the community gather on Uvalde's Town Square for a vigil in the wake of Tuesday's mass shooting at the city's Robb Elementary School.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP / AP <strong>May 24:</strong> President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty Images / Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images <strong>May 25:</strong> In this aerial view, law enforcement works on the scene at Uvalde, Texas' Robb Elementary School, where at least 21 people were killed Tuesday, including 19 children and two adults.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24:</strong> Police walk near Robb Elementary School following Tuesday's mass shooting.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24:</strong> Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.

Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 24:</strong> A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.

Allison DInner / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>Friends and families gather in mourning outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24: </strong>Police walk near Robb Elementary School following the shooting.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24: </strong>Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle.

Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>A woman cries and hugs a young girl while on the phone outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24: </strong>The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia Seller, comforts families outside of the Civic Center.

Dario Lopez-Mills / AP / AP <strong>May 24: </strong>People wait outside of the Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.

/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images / Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

/ Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Brandon Bell/Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>People mourn outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images / Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

/ Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images / Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>Mourners attend a vigil at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

/ Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>A pastor at a church during a service in Uvalde, Texas.

Allison Dinner / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 24: </strong>Families hug outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered.

/ Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images / Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 25: </strong>A police officer takes flowers from a resident to be placed at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School.

Lucio Vasquez / Houston Public Media / Houston Public Media <strong>May 24</strong>: Community members gathered in Houston.

Lucio Vasquez / Houston Public Media / Houston Public Media <strong>May 24:</strong> Community members gathered in Houston.

/ Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images / Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images <strong>May 25: </strong>An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School.