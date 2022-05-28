© 2022 KGOU
Teachers, how are you coping in the aftermath of the Texas shooting in Uvalde?

By Matt Adams,
Wynne Davis
Published May 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
A makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Friday.
Chandan Khanna
/
AFP via Getty Images
A makeshift memorial for the shooting victims outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Friday.

Two fourth grade teachers were among those who were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

It's the latest school shooting in a long list of tragedies that have occurred in the United States and we at NPR would like to hear from teachers of all grades on how you are feeling and coping in the aftermath.

Have your students brought up this specific event with you? Have they asked questions about school shootings in general? Has what happened in Uvalde got you thinking about the security precautions in place at your school? Do you want to continue teaching?

We know that these events can bring up a lot of feelings. If you want to share, please do so using the form below. An NPR journalist may contact you for an upcoming story.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

