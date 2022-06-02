Biden's move to send advanced weapons to Ukraine raises questions about U.S. involvement in the war

President Biden’s announcement this week that the U.S. would send advanced rocket launchers to Ukraine was welcome news for soldiers fighting off the Russian invasion. But it raises new questions about American involvement in a brutal war with no diplomatic end in sight.

Biden explained his decision in an op-ed for the New York Times. In it, he said it’s in “our vital national interests” to make sure Russia pays “a heavy price for its actions.”

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Security Studies Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

