wind farm in southwest Oklahoma
The News Roundup – Domestic

Published June 3, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
This week saw America’s 233rd mass shooting. On Thursday, a gunman walked into a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and killed four people.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to introduce legislation to ban assault weapons, and a bipartisan group of Senators says they have a framework for a gun control bill. But analysts and experts are skeptical any real progress will be made.

A Virginia jury sided with actor Johnny Depp in his defamation case against actor Amber Heard, his ex-wife.

We cover the most important stories from across the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

